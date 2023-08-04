Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC adjourns hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy cases till September 4.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday adjourned hearing on interim bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in two Delhi excise policy cases which are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to a report published by the news agency ANI.