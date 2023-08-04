The Supreme Court of India on Friday adjourned hearing on interim bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in two Delhi excise policy cases which are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The top court has granted more time to the federal agency to file a reply on Sisodia's bail plea. It has now deferred the hearing in this case for September 4. Sisodia has sought interim bail on grounds of his wife's ill health.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti perused the medical records of Sisodia's wife, and said she is "fairly stable" and, therefore, it will consider the interim bail pleas of former deputy chief minister along with regular bail pleas in the cases, PTI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail. Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by the ED in this case in March and he is currently in judicial custody.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

(With inputs from agencies)