Delhi excise policy case: SC rejects bail hearing of Manish Sisodia till August 5

  • Delhi excise policy case: SC rejects bail hearing of Manish Sisodia till August 5

Livemint
Updated29 Jul 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on bail plea filed by former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia to August 5 as ED sought more time to file response in excise policy money laundering case.

The apex court has given time to the Enforcement Directorate to file reply till Thursday, August 1. Meanwhile, CBI informs the Supreme Court that reply has been filed by it. SC directs to bring CBI reply on record.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 12:04 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi excise policy case: SC rejects bail hearing of Manish Sisodia till August 5

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Federal Bank

    202.15
    12:05 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    4.05 (2.04%)

    Bandhan Bank

    214.05
    12:05 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    21.6 (11.22%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.65
    12:05 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.1 (1.76%)

    Tata Steel

    164.35
    12:05 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    1.75 (1.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    360 One Wam

    1,071.50
    11:59 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    75.2 (7.55%)

    Eid Parry India

    836.30
    11:55 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    56.85 (7.29%)

    Punjab National Bank

    128.30
    11:59 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    8.4 (7.01%)

    City Union Bank

    170.80
    11:59 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    10.95 (6.85%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue