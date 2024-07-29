Delhi excise policy case: SC rejects bail hearing of Manish Sisodia till August 5

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on bail plea filed by former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia to August 5 as ED sought more time to file response in excise policy money laundering case.
The apex court has given time to the Enforcement Directorate to file reply till Thursday, August 1. Meanwhile, CBI informs the Supreme Court that reply has been filed by it. SC directs to bring CBI reply on record.
