Delhi excise policy case: SC rejects bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha

The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, who has been arrested by ED in a Delhi excise policy scam case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi has asked Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice that this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol.

Notably, the same bench will be shortly hearing the case of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night.

The bench said the court is issuing notice to the ED and seeking its response in six weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for K Kavitha in the Supreme Court.

Sibal said that people are being arrested on the basis of an approver's statement.

The bench said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

A member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha was arrested on 15 March and remanded to the ED’s custody till March 23 in the case. She was arrested after a search operation conducted at Kavitha's residence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the ED, Kavitha along with others allegedly conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation.

ED officials said that K Kavitha was involved in paying ₹100 crore to the leaders of AAP in exchange for the favours.

To date, a total of 16 persons including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair from AAP have been arrested in the case so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!