Delhi excise policy case: SC seeks CBI and ED’s response on Sisodia’s bail plea; lists hearing for July 29

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's petition challenging Delhi High Court order rejecting his bail plea in excise policy money laundering case.

Livemint (with inputs from ANI)
First Published16 Jul 2024, 01:13 PM IST
A bench of justices BR Gavai, Sanjay Karol and KV Viswanathan sought probe agency reply on Sisodia plea and listed for further hearing on July 29.

On July 11 Supreme Court's Judge Justice Sanjay Kumar recused himself from hearing AAP leader Manish Sisodia petition seeking revival of his plea challenging Delhi High Court order rejecting his bail plea in excise policy case.

After Justice Sanjay Kumar recusal, the bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the matter. The matter was listed before a three-judge bench Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sanjay Kumar. The top court has directed to list the matter before an appropriate bench this week in which one of the judge is not a member.

When the hearing began on Thursday, Justice Khanna said that his brother judge Justice Kumar will not like to hear the matter for personal reasons.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court seeking revival of his bail plea and complained about delay in commencement of trial in excise policy case.

Earlier Senior Advocate Singhvi apprised the top court about June 4's order whereby the probe agency has stated that investigation in the excise policy case would be concluded and final complaint/charge sheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 3 2024 and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial.

On June 4 the top court also given the liberty to Sisodia to revive his prayer afresh after filing of the final complaint/Charge-sheet.

Sisodia now sought to revive his application challenging Delhi High Court order which dismissed his bail plea.

CJI on Tuesday assured Sisodia's counsel to look into it and asked him to rectify the technical defects.

On June 4, the top court has disposed of Sisodia plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, learned submitted.that the investigation would be concluded and final complaint/charge sheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 3 and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial.

Sisodia sought revival of his plea challenging Delhi High Court on May 21's order.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy. (ANI)

