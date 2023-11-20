Delhi excise policy case: SC seeks response from ED, govt on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest
Supreme Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate and Centre following plea from AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate and the Centre following a plea from AAP leader Sanjay Singh. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti have now kept the matter for the second week of December. The development also came weeks after the Delhi High Court rejected the Rajya Sabha MP's plea challenging his remand and arrest in the excise policy scam case.