Delhi excise policy case: SC to pass order on Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea today
Delhi excise policy case: The Supreme Court will pass its order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today, May 10, Friday.
The Supreme Court on May 10 will pronounce its verdict on interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case connected to the excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on March 21. Currently, he is in Tihar Jail and is under judicial custody.