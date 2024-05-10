The Supreme Court on May 10 will pronounce its verdict on interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case connected to the excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on March 21. Currently, he is in Tihar Jail and is under judicial custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 7, the top court reserved its order on Kejriwal's bail plea. During the hearing, the court stated that Arvind Kejriwal should refrain from carrying out any official responsibilities if interim bail was granted.

“We will pronounce the interim order (on interim bail) on Friday. The main matter related to the challenge to arrest will also be taken on the same day," Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the bench and heard Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest, had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Suppose we grant you interim bail on account of elections. Then, if you say you will attend office, it may have a cascading effect. If we give you interim bail, we don't want you to perform official duties as somewhere it will lead to a conflict of interest. We don't want your interference at all in the working of the government," the top court's bench told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who had appeared for Kejriwal.

In response, Abhishek Singhvi guaranteed that Arvind Kejriwal would abstain from signing any documents pertaining to the excise policy case. However, he subsequently stated that the Delhi chief minister would also abstain from signing official documents if released on bail, on the condition that, as he stated, "the Delhi L-G does not reject them solely because he (Kejriwal) did not sign them."

Justice Khanna decided to hear Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition following a request for clarification from Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was appearing for the Centre in another case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the same day, a Delhi court also extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!