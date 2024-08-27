Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to BRS MLC K Kavitha

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case. Setting aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying K Kavitha bail, the top court said prosecution has to be fair.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Aug 2024, 01:11 PM IST
K Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar who had been in custody since March 15 on alleged charges of corruption was granted bail on August 27 after Supreme Court's order.
K Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar who had been in custody since March 15 on alleged charges of corruption was granted bail on August 27 after Supreme Court’s order.(ANI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, Live Law reported.

The apex court reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the nature of the probe being conducted in the case. K Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been in custody since March 15 on alleged corruption charges.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan heard K Kavitha's bail plea on August 27 in connection with the alleged Excise Policy scam. Demanding "material" evidence from the ED and the CBI, the top court asked the probe agencies to prove that BRS leader K Kavitha was involved.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia is a co-accused in the two cases who was earlier granted bail by the apex court. Referring to Manish Sisodia's verdict, the Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the BRS leader, said that the two agencies have already completed the investigation against her.

Meanwhile, the probe agencies accused K Kavitha of tampering with evidence. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED and CBI, asserted that K Kavitha destroyed her mobile phone, while Mukul Rohatgi called the allegation "bogus."

Questioning S V Raju, the bench said, "What is the material to show that she was involved in the crime," reported PTI.

This development comes after the High Court dismissed K Kavitha's bail plea. The court had said that she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Setting aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying K Kavitha bail, the top court said, "Prosecution has to be fair. A person who incriminates himself has been made a witness! Tomorrow you pick up anyone as you please? You cannot pick and choose any accused. What is this fairness? Very fair and reasonable discretion!!" reported Live Law.

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to BRS MLC K Kavitha

