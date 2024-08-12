Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail plea on THIS date

The Supreme Court scheduled BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in the excise policy case for hearing on August 20

Livemint
Published12 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail plea (PTI)

The Supreme Court, on Monday, scheduled Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in the excise policy case, for hearing on August 20.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan agreed to hear Kavitha's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying her bail in these cases, reported the PTI.

On July 1, 2024, the High Court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both the cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

(This is a breaking news. More updates awaited)

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST
