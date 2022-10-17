Delhi excise policy: CBI questions Manish Sisodia at Delhi headquarters. 5-point

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Monday arrived at the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been taken to the first floor of the Anti Corruption Branch. Before arriving at the central probe agency headquarters, Sisodia went to his party office in the morning from where he proceeded to Rajghat. A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence and joined him on the way to the CBI office.
Yesterday, Sisodia claimed that the case against him was "fake" and linked the development with campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. In a series of tweets, Sisodia said, "A completely fake case has been prepared against me. Nothing was found in the raid at my residence, search of my bank lockers and enquiries made at my village. It is a totally fake case."
Delhi excise policy case: 5 points
- The Delhi deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is one of the main accused in the FIR registered in the matter by the CBI.
- In August, the CBI registered a case to probe an alleged scam in the framing and implementation of the excise policy and issued a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against eight people, including Sisodia.
- ED and CBI have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, including undue favours being extended to licence holders, the licence fee being waived or reduced and the L-1 licence being extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries were also alleged to have diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books to evade detection.
- As alleged, the Excise Department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about ₹30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to Covid-19. This allegedly caused a loss of ₹144.36 crore to the exchequer, said the FIR.
- The excise policy came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it.
