Delhi excise policy: CBI questions Manish Sisodia at Delhi headquarters. 5-point

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Monday arrived at the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been taken to the first floor of the Anti Corruption Branch. Before arriving at the central probe agency headquarters, Sisodia went to his party office in the morning from where he proceeded to Rajghat. A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence and joined him on the way to the CBI office.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}