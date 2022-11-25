Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, called the excise policy scam case "fake" on Friday and claimed that attempts were made to implicate deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in it, despite the fact that the CBI's investigation turned up no evidence against him.
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, called the excise policy scam case "fake" on Friday and claimed that attempts were made to implicate deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in it, despite the fact that the CBI's investigation turned up no evidence against him.
"Manish's name is not in the CBI chargesheet. The whole case is fake. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers found nothing in the probe for four months. Manish offered hope of a good future to crores of poor children in the country through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Manish's name is not in the CBI chargesheet. The whole case is fake. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers found nothing in the probe for four months. Manish offered hope of a good future to crores of poor children in the country through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Along with the two arrested businessmen, the chargesheet also lists the head of a television news station, a liquor trader from Hyderabad, a distributor from Delhi, and two employees of the excise department, according to officials.
Along with the two arrested businessmen, the chargesheet also lists the head of a television news station, a liquor trader from Hyderabad, a distributor from Delhi, and two employees of the excise department, according to officials.
Sisodia, who was named in the CBI FIR, does not figure in the chargesheet, which was filed within 60 days of the federal agency taking over the investigation.
Sisodia, who was named in the CBI FIR, does not figure in the chargesheet, which was filed within 60 days of the federal agency taking over the investigation.
The accused have been charged under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions dealing with the offence of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.
The accused have been charged under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions dealing with the offence of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.