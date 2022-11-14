Delhi Excise Policy: ED arrests 2 more businessmen, earlier held by CBI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two more businessmen in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the Delhi Excise policy that was scrapped following corruption allegations, said official sources as quoted by news agency PTI.
These two businessmen are identified as Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally, who are currently in jail after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held them in the same case.
The officials told PTI that the ED will now seek the custody of two arrested businessmen from a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.
According to the CBI, the Hyderabad-based Boinpally was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in southern India.
Vijay Nair is a former CEO of an event management company, a CBI official said, adding that he has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and had entered into a criminal conspiracy with others in furtherance of the conspiracy related to the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022.
Earlier, the federal agency had arrested Sameer Mahandru, promoter of liquor company Indospirit, general manager of liquor company Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, and P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma.
So far, the ED has conducted 169 search operations at different locations in this case. The CBI had also raided the premises of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some other government bureaucrats after filing the case.
In September this year, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company Indospirit.
Recently, the federal agency has also questioned Sisodia's personal assistant, Devendra Sharma, in this case. Officials said that after his home was searched, he was taken to the ED office in central Delhi for questioning.
The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.
