Delhi excise policy: ED to question K Kavitha's ex-auditor today2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:13 AM IST
K Kavitha was grilled by ED for over 9 hours on March 11 linked to the Delhi excise policy case.
The Enforcement Directorate will question BRS leader K Kavitha's ex-auditor Butchibabu Gorantla in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case today, March 15. The federal agency summoned Gorantla, who is out on bail, to confront him with another arrested accused in the case.
