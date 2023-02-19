Delhi excise policy: Manish Sisodia to appear before CBI for questioning today
Delhi Excise Policy case: Manish Sisodia has not been named as the accused in the charge sheet, however, the investigation against him and other suspects is still going on.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning at 11 am today, Sunday, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. This came nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case.
