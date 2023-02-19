Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning at 11 am today, Sunday, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case . This came nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case.

Officials informed that Sisodia has not been named as accused in the charge sheet, however, the investigation against him and other suspects is still going on, according to the news agency PTI.

The minister was previously questioned on October 17 last year when his home along with bank lockers was also searched in the case.

"The further investigation in the case regarding the money trail and the larger conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 is still in progress," an official said.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said that nothing was found against him during searches so far, but he would still continue cooperating with the officials during the investigation process.

"CBI has called again tomorrow. They have used the full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me," Delhi Deputy CM tweeted in Hindi.

Apparently referring to the centre, he said that the CBI has been made to go after him because "they" want to stop him from doing "good work" on the education of the children in Delhi.

"They want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," he said.

In an official statement, the federal agency said that it is now focused on the alleged influence of a ‘South Lobby’ of businessmen and politicians in formulating and implementing Delhi Liquor policy to swing it in their favor using middlemen, liquor traders, and public servants.

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused in the charge sheet filed on November 25 last year.

Recently, the CBI arrested Butchibabu Gorantla, a former Chartered Accountant of K Kavitha, a BRS MLC in Telangana, and a daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The ED and the CBI had, last year, alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

(With PTI inputs)