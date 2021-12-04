The Delhi government has fixed the maximum retail price of 505 liquor brands under its new excise policy. The 505 brands include 166 brands of whiskey, 154 of wine, 65 of beer, and 55 of vodka, according to excise officials.

A total of 516 liquor brands have been registered so far. Out of 516 registered brands, the fee of 507 has been paid. MRP (maximum retail price) for 505 liquor brands has been fixed till Friday, an excise department official said.

According to the official, the wholesale prices of various brands of liquor might increase by 8-9%.

The impact on wholesale prices due to incorporation of factors like central sales tax at 2%, profit margin for wholesaler, import pass fee, and freight and handling charges, will cause 10% to 25% rise for some brands of whisky (Indian manufactured foreign liquor), with fluctuation per unit from 8% (Royal Stag Premier) to 25.9% (Blenders Pride Rare), according to an order issued by the excise department in October.

Under the Delhi government's new excise policy, 849 swanky mall-like liquor stores with walk-in facilities have been opened in the national capital.

Shops have been revamped in areas like INA, South Extension, Alaknanda near Tara Apartment, and Mayur Vihar, and were not open for business. However, the sale of liquor was registered at some shops in areas like Dwarka, Loni, Govind Puri, etc.

The new policy aims at revolutionising consumer experience by replacing existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city with posh and stylish liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility.

Liquor tasting facility will also be developed at these super-premium retail vends. The new excise policy also allows the sale of liquor in bottles at restaurants.

(With PTI inputs)

