Delhi excise policy: MRP of 505 liquor brands fixed

The impact on wholesale prices due to incorporation of factors like central sales tax at 2%, profit margin for wholesaler, import pass fee, and freight and handling charges, will cause 10% to 25% rise for some brands of whisky (Indian manufactured foreign liquor), with fluctuation per unit from 8% (Royal Stag Premier) to 25.9% (Blenders Pride Rare), according to an order issued by the excise department in October.