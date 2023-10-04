Delhi Excise Policy Scam case: MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED; third AAP minister to be taken into custody
ED officials on Wednesday morning raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.
The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh after conducting raids on Wednesday at his residence. ED officials on Wednesday morning raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.