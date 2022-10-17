Home / News / India / Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours
Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours
2 min read.09:31 PM IST Written By Paurush Omar( with inputs from PTI )
Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, was questioned by the CBI on Monday for more than nine hours over the Delhi excise policy scam case
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for more than nine hours on Monday in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said.
According to the officials, the deputy chief minister was interrogated for more than nine hours on a range of topics, including the Delhi government's excise policy, his relationships with other defendants, including businessman Vijay Nair, and records found during searches related to the case.
Sisodia visited the CBI's headquarters on Monday at 11:15 am. The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was taken to the Anti Corruption Branch's first floor.
Sisodia visited his party office in the morning before travelling to the central investigation agency's headquarters, from where he travelled to Rajghat. A large faction of his supporters gathered in front of his house and followed him to the CBI office.
After the CBI's interrogation, Sisodia called the inquiry against him to be a fake excise case. He claimed it to be a part of conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' a success in Delhi.
Sanjay Singh, an MP, and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politicians were held by Delhi Police after they protested the CBI's interrogation of Manish Sisodia about the liquor policy case. The Delhi Police took action as nearly 500 AAP party protestors assembled outside the CBI office.
The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case.
Sisodia alleged yesterday that the case against him was "false" and connected the development to campaigning in Gujarat, where elections are approaching. "A completely fake case has been prepared against me," Sisodia wrote on Twitter. "Nothing was found in the raid at my apartment, search of my bank vaults, and inquiries made at my village. It is an entirely fake case," he added.
