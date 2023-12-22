Delhi excise policy scam case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea
The ED had opposed Sanjay Singh's application, asserting the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses.
Delhi excise policy scam case: On Friday, the Rouse Avenue court in national capital Delhi dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message