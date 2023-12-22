Delhi excise policy scam case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Delhi excise policy scam case: On Friday, the Rouse Avenue court in national capital Delhi dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Judge M K Nagpal rejected the bail plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had adjourned its proceedings and said it will pronounce the verdict on AAP's Sanjay Singh's bail application on December 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the arguments on Sanjay Singh's bail application, his counsel had said there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses about paying bribes to Singh, news agency PTI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed Sanjay Singh's application, asserting the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Sanjay Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Singh has rejected the claim and denied any wrongdoing.

Election to Sanjay Singh's Rajya Sabha seat on 19 January Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats -- three from Delhi and one from Sikkim -- will be held on January 19, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta (all from the Aam Aadmi Party) ends on January 27 next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Singh is in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

He has been under suspension from the Rajya Sabha since July 24 for unruly behaviour in the House.

In a statement, the EC said the election to fill up the four vacancies will be held on January 19 (Friday). The nomination process will start on January 2 with the issuance of notification and January 9 will be the last date to file papers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!