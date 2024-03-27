Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will reveal in the court on March 28 where the money from the so called liquor scam is, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said in a press conference on March 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case. He was arrested by ED on March 21 and his ED remand is till March 28

“ Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this... In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam," Sunita said during a virtual press conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They have found nothing yet... Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is... He will also provide proof," she said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case. Next day, the trial court had remanded him to ED custody until March 28.

Also Read : CBI likely to take custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy case {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal has been issuing government orders from jail. He has already issued two orders - one about water department headed by Atishi and another about health department headed by Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case 2022.

The ED has told the Rouse Avenue Court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) benefitted out of Delhi liquor policy and used ₹ 45 crore from that for Goa elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP has denied the corruption accusations claiming they were fabricated. The party said Kejriwal will continue to be Delhi’s Chief Minister while it fights the accusations in court.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!