A Delhi Tuesday extended the custody of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for further 3 days ( i.e. October 13) . The AAP leader, arrested in alleged Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case, was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court after five days of ED custody, ANI reported.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by the central probe agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought further custody of AAP leader by another five days on the grounds that he is not cooperating. The agency also accused his close associate Sarvesh Mishra of non-cooperation.

The ED also said that material collected shows that a bribe was demanded to clear liquor licences.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4, after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence. Later, on October 5, the special court sent the AAP leader to ED custody till October 10, 2023. He was second person from AAP to be arrested in over a year in alleged Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the scam. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the same.

The probe agencies claim that the AAP MP and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

"They probed us over so many months, did anything come out of it? You heard what the Supreme Court observed yesterday, the entire liquor scam is false, not even a penny changed hands. They do not have any evidence. The charges against us are all trumped up and baseless," ANI quoted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as saying on Friday.

