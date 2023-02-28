The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI. The court suggested that he move the High Court. Following the verdict the Aam Aadmi Party is now set to approach the Delhi High Court.

“Just because incident happened in Delhi, you cannot come here…you have your remedies," the apex court told the arrested AAP leader.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi had sought an urgent hearing on Sisodia's plea before the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

“Policy decisions were taken at different rung and no money was recovered," he had told the court today.

Earlier on Monday a special court had granted the Central Bureau of Investigation five days remand of Sisodia for custodial interrogation. The politician had been arrested on Sunday after a lengthy questioning in connection with the the excise policy case.

(With inputs from agencies)