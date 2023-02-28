Home / News / India /  Delhi excise policy ‘scam’: SC refuses to entertain Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against CBI arrest
Back

Delhi excise policy ‘scam’: SC refuses to entertain Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against CBI arrest

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2023, 05:29 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI02_26_2023_000114B) (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI02_26_2023_000114B) (PTI)

Earlier on Monday a special court had granted the Central Bureau of Investigation five days remand of Sisodia for custodial interrogation.

The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI. The court suggested that he move the High Court. Following the verdict the Aam Aadmi Party is now set to approach the Delhi High Court.

“Just because incident happened in Delhi, you cannot come here…you have your remedies," the apex court told the arrested AAP leader.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi had sought an urgent hearing on Sisodia's plea before the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. 

“Policy decisions were taken at different rung and no money was recovered," he had told the court today.

Also read: Delhi Deputy CM's arrest triggers Opposition outcry against BJP

Earlier on Monday a special court had granted the Central Bureau of Investigation five days remand of Sisodia for custodial interrogation. The politician had been arrested on Sunday after a lengthy questioning in connection with the the excise policy case.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x