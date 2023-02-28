Delhi excise policy ‘scam’: SC refuses to entertain Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against CBI arrest
Earlier on Monday a special court had granted the Central Bureau of Investigation five days remand of Sisodia for custodial interrogation.
The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI. The court suggested that he move the High Court. Following the verdict the Aam Aadmi Party is now set to approach the Delhi High Court.
