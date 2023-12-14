Delhi Excise Policy scam: SC rejects review petition filed by Manish Sisodia seeking bail
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the review petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia against the apex court order denying him bail in a money laundering case connected to the Delhi Excise Policy scam
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the review petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia against the apex court order denying him bail in a money laundering case connected to the excise policy scam in the national capital.