Delhi Excise Policy scam: SC rejects review petition filed by Manish Sisodia seeking bail

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the review petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia against the apex court order denying him bail in a money laundering case connected to the excise policy scam in the national capital.

The court rejected the review petition saying that no grounds for review were made out.

"We have carefully perused review petitions as also the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated 30.10.2023 is made out," the Supreme Court said in its order.

The AAP leader had filed a review petition challenging the SC's order dated October 30 denying him bail in the case connected to the Delhi excise policy scam.

The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21. He has been in custody since then.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sisodia in the money laundering case after questioning him in Tihar following CBI FIR. Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio, resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 after his arrest.

The Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital implemented the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21 on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption

The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

The investigating agencies alleged that under the new excise policy, the profit margins of wholesalers were arbitrarily increased from 5% to 12%. The agencies further said the new policy resulted in cartelisation and those ineligible for liquor licences were favoured for monetary benefits.

However, the Delhi government and Sisodia rejected the allegations saying that the new policy would have led to an increase in government revenue.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!