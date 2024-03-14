Supreme Court on Thursday rejected AAP leader Manish Sisodia's curative petition challenging the apex court's decision rejecting his bail plea in the Delhi excise policy scam case

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected AAP leader Manish Sisodia's curative petition challenging the apex court's decision rejecting his bail plea in the Delhi excise policy scam case, news agency ANI reported.

Dismissing the curative petition filed by the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and SVN Bhatti said," no case is made out."

"We have gone through the Curative Petitions and the connected documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs Ashok Hurra," the bench observed.

Earlier in December 2023, the apex court dismissed Sisodia's pleas seeking review of its October 30 verdict dismissing his bail petitions in the money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The Supreme Court had denied him bail, saying the allegations by the probe agencies that "windfall gains" of ₹338 crore were made by a few wholesale distributors was "tentatively supported" by evidence.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy scam. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

The Delhi government had implemented the new excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped the policy at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. According to the investigating agencies, the profit margin of wholesalers was increased from 5% to 12% under the new policy.

