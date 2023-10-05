AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to remand till October 10 after ED arrest in Delhi excise scam case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till 10 October in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case. The AAP leader becomes the second high-profile lawmaker from the party to be nabbed in connection with Delhi's now scrapped excise policy after former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia.