Business News/ News / India/  AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to remand till October 10 after ED arrest in Delhi excise scam case
AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to remand till October 10 after ED arrest in Delhi excise scam case

 Anwesha Mitra

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends Sanjay Singh to remand till 10 October in liquor scam case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court, a day after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, (PTI)Premium
AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court, a day after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, (PTI)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till 10 October in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case. The AAP leader becomes the second high-profile lawmaker from the party to be nabbed in connection with Delhi's now scrapped excise policy after former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia.

Singh was taken into custody on Wednesday after a day-long interrogation by ED officials at his Delhi residence. The probe agency had sought 10 day remand of the AAP leader to confront him with ‘digital evidence’.

The arrest has sparked a political slugfest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the BJP with calls for the Centre to make evidence against Singh public.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED during Manish Sisodia's bail hearing

“They are just putting false cases. Nothing comes out in the investigation. This is a waste of time of the investigative agencies. The country will not progress by putting false cases on people…" the Delhi Chief Minister said on Thursday afternoon.

More to come…

Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST
