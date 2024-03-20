Delhi Excise Scam Case: Delhi HC seeks Enforcement Directorate's view on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against summons
Justice Suresh Kumar Kait-led bench has granted the ED a two-week period to submit its response.
The Delhi High Court has on March 20 requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide its stance on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contesting the summons issued to him in a case related to money laundering linked to the excise policy, PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message