The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned three close aides of AAP leader Sanjay Singh to join the investigation in connection with Delhi's now scrapped excise policy after former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia. The ED has summoned Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ED has claims that Sanjay Singh's associate Sarvesh received ₹2 crores on two occasions on behalf of Sanjay Singh at his residence. It furhter claimed that Vijay Tyagi who is the PA of Sanjay Singh was given a stake in the business concern of accused Amit Arora’s firm Aralias Hospitality. As per news agency ANI, Sarvesh Mishra is likely to appear before ED today.

Also Read: ED crackdown on Sanjay Singh: A look at 8 high-profile politicians behind the bars Currently, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sent AAP leader to ED remand till 10 October. Singh has become the second high-profile lawmaker from the party to be nabbed in connection with Delhi's now scrapped excise policy after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. After the court sent him to ED remand, Singh called the allegations as ‘false and baseless’ "we are not scared, we will fight back," he added. ED on Thursday arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said that AAP leader Sanjay Singh is not the last to be sent to Tihar as the investigation into the Delhi Liquor Policy case progresses.

While speaking at a press conference in Delhi, he said, "One after another, big leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party are being taken to Tihar Jail. We think Aam Aadmi Party will open its office in Tihar Jail. Because Sanjay Singh is not the last. More leaders are involved in this liquor policy scheme and ED (Enforcement Directorate) has substantial evidence." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to his, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the AAP is engaged in "corruption" and resorts to "political tactics" when confronted with such allegation. The BJP spokesperson said the culprits in the Delhi excise policy case will be caught in ascending order depending on the magnitude of their fraud. “As per media sources, the incriminating documents procured from the house of Sanjay Singh will incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP," PTI reported Patra as saying.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, criticized AAP and remarked that “Those whom Kejriwal vouched for as honest individuals are currently in jail."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!