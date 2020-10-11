Delhi exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its EV policy

NEW DELHI : Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday that the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy.

Delhi transport department, in it notification issued on Saturday, said Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Anil Baijal has exempted the tax levied upon all battery electric vehicles with immediate effect.

The Delhi transport minister said in a tweet "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)."

The Kejriwal government had in August launched an Electric Vehicle Policy under which the state government had promised to waive off registration fee, road tax, and provide an incentive of up to ₹1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital.

Kejriwal had termed the new EV policy as "progressive" and said the policy aimed to constitute 25% electric vehicles by 2024, which is currently just 0.29% in the national capital.

Under the policy, the Delhi government promised to give incentive of up to ₹30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles while for cars, it will provide an incentive of up to ₹1.5 lakh.

With the new EV policy, the Kejriwal government aims to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

