Delhi: Exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station won't be permitted at this time4 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 01:33 PM IST
From 9 PM onward, exit from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be permitted in order to reduce congestion on New Year's Eve. However, passengers would be able to board trains up till the final one leaves the Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Commuters have been urged to make the necessary travel arrangements.