The national capital is expected to report 5500 Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 8.5%, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Tuesday. The cases of infections have been rising in the city due to highly infectious variant, Omicron.

In the wake of rising cases, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia today announced night curfew in the capital on weekends. He said that the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb Covid surge.

"All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home," he said.

The deputy chief minister also said that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.

Cases of Omicron variant have been rapidly rising. Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator, Sisodia said.

Delhi reported more than 4,000 new infections on Monday, with over 6% positivity. India's overall positive case rate has nearly tripled since early November to 3.24% on Tuesday.

The country has so far confirmed 1,892 Omicron cases, highest in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.