The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today revised its operational plan for the extended lockdown period in the national capital and increased the frequency of metro trains from 30 minutes to 15 minutes during the peak hours.

"Services during morning (7AM to 11AM) evening (4PM to 8PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a frequency of 15 minutes.For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement

For the rest of the hours of the day, the frequency was increased from 60 minutes to 30 minutes. It also increased the city metro's operation timing during the peak hours, it said. On Monday, the DMRC said that services during the lockdown period for peak hours -- morning (8 am to 10 am) and evening (5 pm to 7 pm) -- across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes.

"To offer more capacity in compliance to 50 per cent seating provision with no standing to eligible people travelling by the metro during the curfew period, which is imposed in NCT of Delhi till 5 am of 26th April 2021, the DMRC has now decided to revise its operational plan with immediate effect," said the DMRC in its statement.

While services during the morning (7 am to 11 am) and evening (4 pm to 8 pm) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 15 minutes, for the rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes, it informed.

Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of valid identity proof. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced lockdown in Delhi to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city''s health system was stretched to its limits.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.