Amid novel coronavirus surge and the attempt to contain, Delhi government on Sunday extended the lockdown by another week till 17 May. According to the new order, several new and stringent curbs will come into force from tomorrow, including shutting down metro services across all the lines.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement saying, "Delhi Metro services on all its Lines shall also remain suspended for passenger and essential services from 10.05.2021 till 5:00 AM of 17.05.2021."

During the previous restrictions, the metro was available in the morning (8 am to 10 in) and evening (5 pm to 7 pm) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.

Announcing the lockdown extension, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all other essential services will continue in the city. The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning

Dining-in at restaurants will remain prohibited, shopping malls will continue to be shut and employees of businesses outside of essential services will be required to keep working from home.

Marriages can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period," it said.

Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

Speaking about the effect of the restrictions in controlling the spread of the virus, the CM said: "The positivity rate had reached 35% when we first implemented the lockdown. It has since come down due to the strict measures. In the last two days, it has reached 23%."

"We used the lockdown period to boost our medical infrastructure and to increase oxygen beds at various locations. The oxygen situation has improved in Delhi. We are getting less panic or SOS calls from hospitals now," he added.

Kejriwal further spoke about the vaccination drive in Delhi. He said the administration has made excellent arrangements in schools.

"We have a shortage of vaccines but I hope the central government will help us," said the CM.

He had stated on Saturday that Delhi needs to administer at least three lakh doses per day to inoculate all residents above 18 years of age in three months.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20. Although, the cases have come down and positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.

The chief minister also said that oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days. Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is lack of adequate vaccine stock, Kejriwal said.

The DDMA said district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, authorities concerned will be responsible for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, mandis and shops providing essential goods

Cases in Delhi

The national capital recorded 332 more Covid-19 deaths and 17,364 new infections on Saturday. The positivity rate remained below 25% for the third consecutive day, the state health department said.

The infection tally rose to 13,10,231, out of which over 12.03 lakh people have recovered.

Of the 22,289 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,451 are vacant. As many as 49,865 patients are in home isolation and the number of containment zones has risen to 51,338, according to the bulletin.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.