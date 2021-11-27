Delhi extends ban on entry of truck till Nov 30. Check details here

Amid the concern regarding air pollution in the national capital, Delhi government issued an order banning entry of trucks in the national capital, except those carrying essential commodities, till 30 November.

However, CNG/electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities allowed to enter Delhi.

The directive comes as it has been predicted the air quality will remain in the very poor category for the next few days. Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said, "the air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of very poor category on November 27 and November 28 and the air quality for subsequent five days is also likely to remain in the very poor category, though gradual improvement is likely from November 27 till November 30."

The order released by the Delhi government says, “… with regards to the previous direction issued on 21 November, to stop entry of truck except the trucks carrying essential commodities till November 26 representation have also been received to review the decision and grant permission to truck to enter Delhi/allow CNG run trucks to enter Delhi"

“In the view of the above, …. following direction has been issued: Stop entry of truck in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities/CNG, e-trucks carrying non-essential items from today till Nov 30"

Earlier this week, the Delhi government reimposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court's order. However, it decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from Monday.

The air quality index stood at 386 in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), India.

The air quality in the national capital have been fluctuating between 'very poor' to 'severe' category since the beginning of November. However, Delhi's AQI is expected to improve from November 29 due to high wind speed.

