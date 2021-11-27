Delhi extends ban on entry of truck till Nov 30. Check details here

The directive comes as it has been predicted the air quality will remain in the very poor category for the next few days. Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said, "the air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of very poor category on November 27 and November 28 and the air quality for subsequent five days is also likely to remain in the very poor category, though gradual improvement is likely from November 27 till November 30."

