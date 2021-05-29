The Delhi government on Saturday extended the Covid-19 curfew on the movement of individuals except for essential activities in Delhi till 5 am on June 7 (Monday) or further orders whichever is earlier.

However, the national capital has allowed the operations of manufacturing/ production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas. Besides, construction activities have also been allowed outside the containment zones during the curfew period.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that process of lifting the lockdown gradually in the capital will begin from Monday, May 31.

The phase-wise unlocking process in Delhi will begin after over six weeks of lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that Delhi somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 with the positivity rate coming down to 1.5%, the chief minister said the fight against the deadly disease has not ended yet.

Kejriwal also stressed that if cases start rising again, the unlock process will have to be stopped.

The national capital recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months on Saturday, and the positivity rate slumped to 1.19%.

This is the first time the cases count has gone below the 1,000-mark since March 22 when the tally was 888.

