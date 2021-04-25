Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week, saying the severity of COVID 19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said.

Delhi lockdown: Who are exempted?

Officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs, on production of valid I-card.

Offices of Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations shall remain closed except those involved in essential and emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments.

Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency Services, District Administration, Pay and Account Office, Services, GAD, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public transport (air, railways, delhi metro, uses) including all incidental services or activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport (such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS ICD etc), Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services.

All Judicial officers, official staff members of all courts of Delhi on production of valid I-card, service ID card, photo entry passes permission letters issued by the court administration.

All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical etc, and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services including incidental services/activities such as supply of medical instruments & consumables, sanitation, security) on production of valid I-card.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical health services along with attendant, on production of valid I-card, doctor's prescription, medical papers.

Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on production of valid |-card.

Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations/SBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Officers/officials functioning in the offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid I-card.

Electronic and print Media on production of valid I-card.

Students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid I-card.

Movement of persons for marriage related gatherings up to 50 persons (on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card) and funeral/ last rites related gatherings up to 20 persons is continued to be allowed.

Delhi lockdown: Who will require an e-pass?

• Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, news papers distribution.

• Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, SEBI/ Stock related offices

• Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services.

• Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. Water supply, Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services. • Cold storage and warehousing services.

• Private security services. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

• Manufacturing units of non essential commodities having onsite workers Production units or services, which require continuous process

• Delivery of food by way of home delivery, take away by restaurants or eateries.

• Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors shall be allowed.

Transportation during curfew for those in exempted categories, with e-passes:

• Public transport such as Delhi Metro and public buses will run with up to 50 per cent seating capacity .

Autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, cabs, allowed to ply with up to 2 passengers

RTV (up to 11 passengers) shall be allowed to function

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement transportation of essential goods.

No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.

What will be completely closed?

a) Except for the mentioned above, all other private offices establishments shops shopping centres, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational & coaching institutes, cinema theatres restaurant and bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment, amusement, water parks public parks & gardens sports complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours, swimming pools (except being used for training of sports persons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourer are residing onsite) shall remain closed during curfew.

b) All social political sports, entertainment, academic and cultural religious festival related and other gathering and congregations shall be prohibited.

c) Stadia shall be permitted to open for organizing National International sports event without spectators.

