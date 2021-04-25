Delhi extends lockdown by a week. What is allowed and what's not

Delhi extends lockdown by a week. What is allowed and what's not3 min read . 12:59 PM IST
The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week, saying the severity of COVID 19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in last few days.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week, saying the severity of COVID 19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in last few days.
The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said.
The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said.
Delhi lockdown: Who are exempted?
Delhi lockdown: Who will require an e-pass?
• Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, news papers distribution.
• Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, SEBI/ Stock related offices
• Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services.
• Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.
Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. Water supply, Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services. • Cold storage and warehousing services.
• Private security services. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.
• Manufacturing units of non essential commodities having onsite workers Production units or services, which require continuous process
• Delivery of food by way of home delivery, take away by restaurants or eateries.
• Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors shall be allowed.
Transportation during curfew for those in exempted categories, with e-passes:
• Public transport such as Delhi Metro and public buses will run with up to 50 per cent seating capacity .
Autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, cabs, allowed to ply with up to 2 passengers
RTV (up to 11 passengers) shall be allowed to function
There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement transportation of essential goods.
No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.
What will be completely closed?
a) Except for the mentioned above, all other private offices establishments shops shopping centres, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational & coaching institutes, cinema theatres restaurant and bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment, amusement, water parks public parks & gardens sports complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours, swimming pools (except being used for training of sports persons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourer are residing onsite) shall remain closed during curfew.
b) All social political sports, entertainment, academic and cultural religious festival related and other gathering and congregations shall be prohibited.
c) Stadia shall be permitted to open for organizing National International sports event without spectators.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.