Amid the surge in Covid cases and hospitals being overloaded, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week.

On April 25, Delhi government had extended the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital till 3 May. A six-day lockdown was announced by the Chief Minister on April 19. The step was taken to break the chain of the coronavirus infection and boost the health system that was on the verge of collapse.

Arvind Kejriwal took the announcement to twitter. ''Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,'' he tweeted.

Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2021

The national capital on Friday recorded 375 deaths due to coronavirus, a day after logging 395 deaths the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 27,047 cases with a positivity rate of 32.69%, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department.

CM Kejriwal on Saturday reiterated that there is a major shortage of oxygen in the national capital and urged all the decision-makers to provide oxygen to Delhi. Kejriwal said, "SOS is coming from all hospitals. We've spoken in courts and written to the Centre that Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 tons. How will this work?".





