Delhi extends ongoing lockdown by one week: CM Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal on Saturday reiterated that there is a major shortage of oxygen in the national capital and urged all the decision-makers to provide oxygen to Delhi. Kejriwal said, "SOS is coming from all hospitals. We've spoken in courts and written to the Centre that Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 tons. How will this work?".