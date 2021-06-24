Delhi weather today: Delhi on Friday experienced a sudden change in weather as it witnessed strong wind. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over isolated places of Delhi and NCR (Northeast, East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Indrapuram).

#WATCH | Delhi experiences a sudden change in weather as it witnesses strong wind. Visuals from near 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/qZmi543Dcn — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

On Wednesday, the weather department had forecast gusty winds on June 24 in certain states including Delhi. It predicted rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya.

The department said that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) would occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand,

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Strong Winds: For Friday, the weather department had predicted strong winds with speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Southwest and West central Arabian Sea; over West central Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh coast.

Thunderstorms: Moderate to severe thunderstorms and frequent cloud to ground lightning are very likely over Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours.

According to IMD, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds can hit Delhi tomorrow (June 25th). In its detailed alert released on June 23, the department had said that thunderstorm with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) can occur on Saturday (June 24) at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.

