Delhi faces sudden weather change with strong wind. IMD's prediction for today

According to IMD, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds can hit Delhi tomorrow (June 25th). In its detailed alert released on June 23, the department had said that thunderstorm with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) can occur on Saturday (June 24) at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.