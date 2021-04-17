Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the national capital is facing a shortage of critical components important in saving the lives of people infected with covid-19. The national capital is witnessing record daily rise in covid-19 cases for the last one week.

Arvind Kejriwal said in a media briefing that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has become "very serious and worrisome", and oxygen, remdesivir and tocilizumab for patients are in short supply.

Kejriwal said," Delhi has a limited number of ICU beds. Oxygen and ICU beds are decreasing very sharply. We are taking several steps to scale up beds capacity.""Directions have been given to take strict action against people who will found hoarding or black marketing medicines," the CM further added.

According to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal around 24,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours and he said that the Delhi government will keep a close eye on the situation for some days. If the situation deteriorates, the Delhi government will take whatever step is needed to save people lives.

Arvind Kejriwal said that no one knows when the peak will come. Central govt gave 4100 beds in November but this time only 1800 beds have been given. I requested Dr Harsh Vardhan to reserve 50% beds for COVID patients. In the next 3-4 days, the government will add 6,000 more beds, including 1,300 at Yamuna Sports Complex and 2,500 at Radhaswami Satsang premises, he said.

"We are receiving complaints that some labs are taking 2/3 days to give COVID19 reports to patients. The reason is that these labs are taking more samples than their capacity. Strict action will be taken against such labs that will not give report within 24 hours," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Friday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department.

