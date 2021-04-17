Arvind Kejriwal said that no one knows when the peak will come. Central govt gave 4100 beds in November but this time only 1800 beds have been given. I requested Dr Harsh Vardhan to reserve 50% beds for COVID patients. In the next 3-4 days, the government will add 6,000 more beds, including 1,300 at Yamuna Sports Complex and 2,500 at Radhaswami Satsang premises, he said.