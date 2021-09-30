Amidst the fear of possible third COVID wave, Delhi government said that fairs, food stalls will not to be permitted in city during festivals.

With the festival season ahead, DDMA issued a new set of COVID guidelines on Thursday. As per the new set of guidelines, fairs, food stalls will not to be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

The order also said, no standing or squatting allowed at festive events in Delhi, only sitting on chairs with social distancing permitted.

No Chhat celebrations will be allowed in public places, river banks in Delhi, the order reads.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 41 new COVID 19 cases. As per the health bulletin released by the Delhi Government, the positivity rate during the last 24 hours is 0.06%. Twenty-two people recovered in the last 24 hours and no death was reported due to the disease.

The city has 392 active cases and 107 of them are in home isolation.

