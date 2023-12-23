Delhi fake medicine row: BJP demands Saurabh Bhardwaj's resignation, AAP leader says 'can't test them myself'
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a CBI inquiry into ‘Not of standard quality’ drugs being supplied to hospitals in Delhi
The Delhi-unit of BJP on Saturday demanded the resignation of Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the quality of drugs supplied in Delhi hospitals. In his defense, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that he had already raised the quality issues around medicines in Delhi hospitals and pointed out the negligence of an official in monitoring medicine quality.