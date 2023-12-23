The Delhi-unit of BJP on Saturday demanded the resignation of Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the quality of drugs supplied in Delhi hospitals. In his defense, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that he had already raised the quality issues around medicines in Delhi hospitals and pointed out the negligence of an official in monitoring medicine quality.

"I can't test the medicines myself, I can give directions and I have done that, I have said that one official is not doing his work properly and action must be taken against him but the Centre is not ready to do that," Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a CBI inquiry into "Not of standard quality" drugs being supplied to hospitals in Delhi.

The L-G also wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and directed him to conduct an investigation. "I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests," the L-G letter said.

"These drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under Delhi Health Service (DHS) were supplied to Delhi Government Hospitals and may also have been supplied to the Mohalla Clinics.... these have failed and are categorized as Not of Standard Quality," the letter mentioned.

Why accused official is not removed?

The minister attacked the Lieutenant Governor and asserted that he already penned a letter to the L-G and sought an investigation into the matter. "It's been a month, and I have written a letter to LG but he was not interested in conducting a probe," he added.

Saurabh Bhardwaj also questioned why the accused official is still holding his position and urged his removal from the health department. "If wrong medicines are coming and people's lives are in danger, why is that person still in his seat? He should have been removed by now," the Minister outlined.

The office of the Health Minister also highlighted the directions it issued in March to the Health Secretary seeking an audit of medicines procured and an action taken report. It mentioned that the ministry received no response from the Health Secretary.

