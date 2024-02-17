Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as it calls it a 'curse' for Indian farmers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre is treating protesting farmers like enemies, according to Kharge who claimed that only his party would be able to provide the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers.

Also Read: Farmers announce nationwide protest. Banks, offices shut? Know details "The Modi government is a curse for the country's food providers, the farmers. Because of the continuous false 'Modi's Guarantee', 750 farmers lost their lives at first. Yesterday, one farmer gave his life and three lost their sight to rubber bullets. The Modi government has treated the farmers like enemies. Only Congress will provide them with the legal right to MSP!" says his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Many farmers and a few journalists got hurt during clashes with the police as they tried to get past the barricades. Security forces at the Shambhu Border kept stopping the protesting farmers trying to get into the national capital as the protests reached the fifth day on February 17.

The protesting farmers have been staying at the border areas since their march began on February 13.

The third set of discussions with the government didn't lead to an agreement on February 15, during the ongoing conflict at the Punjab-Haryana border between protestors and security forces. Another meeting is scheduled for February 18, ANI reported.

What do the farmers want? The 'Delhi Chalo' protest march is organised to push the BJP-led government to meet their demands. Farmers are marching to Delhi with 12 demands for the central government. This protest is organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (a non-political group) and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Also Read: Delhi incurs loss of ₹ 300 crore so far, says traders' body as farmers' protests continue The protesting farmers say the government promised them higher prices for their crops, which led them to stop their 2021 protest. Now, they want a law that ensures a minimum price for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. They also want all farm debts forgiven and a plan for pensions for farmers and farm workers.

(With ANI inputs)

