Delhi feels tremors as earthquake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Thursday. There were no reports of any injuries or damage while writing the report.
The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles) , according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
Netizens claimed that the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India, including the national capital.
Close to the epicentre in the northern province of Badakhshan the tremors were "very strong" and authorities were verifying whether they had caused any damage or casualties, provincial official Mahzudden Ahmadi said while speaking to Reuters.
"It was too strong. In the beginning we did not leave, but later when it got strong, we left (the room). It lasted about 30-40 seconds," Ashraf Nael, 28, from Faizabad city in Badakhshan said.
This was the second time in a week that Delhi was jolted by an earthquake. Earlier on 1 January, 2023, and 12 November, 2022, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas.
Last year, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake wreaked havoc in eastern Afghanistan, killing over 1,000 people.
