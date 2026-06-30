Delhi felt like 53.5°C on Tuesday. Here's why IMD still didn't declare a heatwave

Delhi witnessed another sweltering day on Tuesday, with soaring humidity pushing the capital's “feels like” temperature, also known as the heat index, to 53.5 degrees Celsius at 5.30 PM.

Despite the stifling conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city did not officially qualify for a heatwave, as the required meteorological criteria were not met.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees above normal.

Other parts of the capital also recorded above-normal temperatures. Palam registered 41 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius, also 3.1 degrees above normal.

The Ridge weather station was the hottest in the city, recording 41.5 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above normal. Ayanagar logged a maximum of 40.1 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.

Why IMD Hasn't Declared A Heatwave Although Delhi residents experienced intense heat and uncomfortable humidity throughout the day, the IMD clarified that the capital did not meet the criteria for declaring a heatwave.

"As per data received until now, the heatwave criteria are satisfied only at one station over the subdivision of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi. No heatwave was realised over Delhi today as we need a minimum of two stations over the subdivision of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi to satisfy the heatwave criteria," the weather department said.

The IMD's heatwave declaration depends not only on temperatures but also on how many weather stations within a region record conditions that meet the prescribed threshold.

Trace Rainfall Recorded In Parts Of Delhi According to the IMD, only trace rainfall was recorded across parts of the capital.

Until 8.30 AM, Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar reported trace rainfall, while Ridge recorded none.

Between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM, trace rainfall was reported at Palam and Ayanagar, whereas Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Ridge remained dry.

Night-time temperatures also stayed above normal.

Safdarjung and Palam recorded minimum temperatures of 30.2 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ayanagar registered 31.2 degrees Celsius, significantly above the seasonal average. Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius.

Why Delhi Is Feeling Hotter Than The Thermometer Suggests Weather experts say a combination of dry and moisture-laden winds is behind the unusually high heat index.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, dry westerly winds originating from Pakistan are keeping daytime temperatures elevated, while southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are adding moisture to the atmosphere.

“When these dry and moist air masses interact, clouds do form, but there is not enough moisture for widespread rainfall. By the time cloud formation takes place, usually around 4 or 5 PM, the day's maximum temperature has already been recorded. That is why both the maximum temperature and the 'feel-like' temperature have remained unusually high,” Mr Palawat told PTI.

The interaction between hot, dry air and rising humidity has led to weather conditions that feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature, making outdoor conditions particularly uncomfortable even without an officially declared heatwave.