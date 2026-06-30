Delhi felt like 53.5°C on Tuesday. Here's why IMD still didn't declare a heatwave

Delhi witnessed another sweltering day on Tuesday, with soaring humidity pushing the capital's “feels like” temperature, also known as the heat index, to 53.5 degrees Celsius at 5.30 PM.

Despite the stifling conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city did not officially qualify for a heatwave, as the required meteorological criteria were not met.

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The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees above normal.

Other parts of the capital also recorded above-normal temperatures. Palam registered 41 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius, also 3.1 degrees above normal.

The Ridge weather station was the hottest in the city, recording 41.5 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above normal. Ayanagar logged a maximum of 40.1 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.

Why IMD Hasn't Declared A Heatwave Although Delhi residents experienced intense heat and uncomfortable humidity throughout the day, the IMD clarified that the capital did not meet the criteria for declaring a heatwave.

"As per data received until now, the heatwave criteria are satisfied only at one station over the subdivision of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi. No heatwave was realised over Delhi today as we need a minimum of two stations over the subdivision of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi to satisfy the heatwave criteria," the weather department said.

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The IMD's heatwave declaration depends not only on temperatures but also on how many weather stations within a region record conditions that meet the prescribed threshold.

Trace Rainfall Recorded In Parts Of Delhi According to the IMD, only trace rainfall was recorded across parts of the capital.

Until 8.30 AM, Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar reported trace rainfall, while Ridge recorded none.

Between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM, trace rainfall was reported at Palam and Ayanagar, whereas Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Ridge remained dry.

Night-time temperatures also stayed above normal.

Safdarjung and Palam recorded minimum temperatures of 30.2 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ayanagar registered 31.2 degrees Celsius, significantly above the seasonal average. Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius.

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Why Delhi Is Feeling Hotter Than The Thermometer Suggests Weather experts say a combination of dry and moisture-laden winds is behind the unusually high heat index.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, dry westerly winds originating from Pakistan are keeping daytime temperatures elevated, while southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are adding moisture to the atmosphere.

“When these dry and moist air masses interact, clouds do form, but there is not enough moisture for widespread rainfall. By the time cloud formation takes place, usually around 4 or 5 PM, the day's maximum temperature has already been recorded. That is why both the maximum temperature and the 'feel-like' temperature have remained unusually high,” Mr Palawat told PTI.

The interaction between hot, dry air and rising humidity has led to weather conditions that feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature, making outdoor conditions particularly uncomfortable even without an officially declared heatwave.

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While the maximum temperature remained around 40–41 degrees Celsius across most parts of the city, high humidity pushed the heat index much higher, making conditions feel far more oppressive for residents.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi felt like 53.5°C on Tuesday. Here's why IMD still didn't declare a heatwave